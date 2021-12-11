OSSSC RI recruitment 2021: Provisional results out at osssc.gov.in; check direct link here

A district-wise merit list that contains the Roll Numbers of provisionally selected candidates has been published by OSSSC

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the provisional results for the recruitment of Revenue Inspector (RI). The results were based on marks obtained by applicants in both the written exam of Revenue Inspector and the Skill Test in Computer Application (practical).

Candidates who appeared in the exams can download their OPSSC RI results from the official website of OSSSC https://www.osssc.gov.in/.

Follow these steps to check the result

Visit the official website https://www.osssc.gov.in/.

Click on the login option given on the OPSSC homepage

Key in your credentials then submit the form

Check the result and download it to keep it for future use

The direct link to the result is here - https://www.osssc.gov.in/Docs/Provisional_result-RevenueInspector2021.pdf

A district-wise merit list that contains the Roll Numbers of provisionally selected candidates has been published by OSSSC. All those applicants whose Roll Numbers are shortlisted in the merit list have to appear before the Collector of their respective district, along with their original documents, to carry out the verification process. Selected candidates have to appear for verification at 10 am on 15 December.

The written test for the Odisha Staff Selection Commission Revenue Inspector exam was conducted on 29 August whereas the Skill Test was held on 8 November. More than 2,000 candidates were eligible to appear for the Skill Test in Computer Application (practical), which was held across all districts.

Registrations for OSSSC RI recruitment 2021 were invited from 24 June and the deadline to register was 23 July. The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission is carrying out the recruitment drive for the post of Revenue Inspector on a contractual basis in many district establishments that come under the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

As per the Commission’s official notice, the recruitment drive for District Cadre posts of Revenue Inspector on a contractual basis is being conducted to fill a total of 586 vacancies.