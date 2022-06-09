OSSSC extends application and registration deadline for post of nursing officer, check details here

The test will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has extended the deadline to apply online for the post of Nursing Officer in 30 district establishments. Those interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the Commission at osssc.gov.in. The last date to register and submit the application form is now 25 June and 30 June, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4070 posts.

What is the eligibility criteria?

The candidate should be between 21-38 years. However, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates from reserved categories.

The aspiring candidates should have passed the middle school examination with Odia as a subject or passed matriculation or equivalent examination with Odia as the examination medium in non-language subjects. Candidates should have registered themselves in Nursing Council in the state and should also have a valid registration certificate on the date on which the advertisement is released.

How will the candidates be selected?

A written exam will be conducted to shortlist the candidates and will consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each. The test will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours.

For more details on category-wise vacancies, salary, age and eligibility, the candidates should check the detailed advertisement.

How to apply for the vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission at www.osssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to “Apply Online” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself as a new user if you have not already registered.

Step 4: Log in using your login credentials and fill up the application form for Nursing Officer.

Step 5: Submit your form and print out for future reference.

The notification on the date extension is given here.

For any confusion related to the registration and application process, the candidates are requested to refer to the official website.

