OSSC Weaving Supervisor Main exam admit card out; check direct link to download here

The recruitment drive is being held to fill six vacancies of Weaving Supervisors under the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha.

The admit cards for the Weaving Supervisor- 2019 Main exam have been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Applicants can download the hall ticket from the official OSSC website- ossc.gov.in.

The Weaving Supervisor and Superintendent (PMF) Artist -2019 main exam will be held on 18 June in Bhubaneshwar. The computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) will be held in two sessions. According to the OSSC, COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, the use of face mask and sanitiser will be followed during the exam.

Candidates can download their OSSC admit card using their date of birth and application number.

Steps to download OSSC Weaving Supervisor hall ticket:

• Visit the website ossc.gov.in.

• Search and click on the link for Weaving Supervisor admit card.

• Enter the required details to login to the OSSC portal.

• The Weaving Supervisor 2019 admit card will appear on your screen.

• Check your details and download the OSSC hall ticket for future use.

Direct link here.

The Weaving Supervisor exam will consist of a composite paper (Paper I) of 100 marks. There will be no negative marking in this paper. The second paper (Technical Paper) will last 90 minutes and will have a negative marking of 0.25 mark per the wrong answer. Mobile phones and other electronic devices are forbidden on the exam center premises.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill six vacancies of Weaving Supervisors under the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha. There will be no viva-voce for this recruitment drive. The written exam will be followed by a process of document verification.

As per the OSSC, applicants numbering three times the vacancy will be shortlisted for the certificate verification on the basis of marks on both the papers. The shortlist will be arranged in order of merit, and category–wise. For more information, students can visit the OSSC website.