Osmania University declares first semester results for various UG, PG courses at osmania.ac.in

The results for first-semester undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses of Hyderabad’s Osmania University (OU) have been declared. Candidates, who gave the exams, are advised to check their scores by visiting the university’s official website - https://www.osmania.ac.in/.

Steps to access OU results are as follows:

- Visit the University's official website - https://www.osmania.ac.in/

- On the right side of the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Exam Results’

- Then, click on the course for which you want to view the result

- Enter the required credentials - hall ticket number and click on the submit button

- Your Osmania University first semester scorecards will appear on the screen. Download the result

Direct link to view results: https://www.osmania.ac.in/examination-results.php

The results for BSc (CBCS), BCom (CBCS), BBA (CBCS), BA (CBCS), and MBA (Evening) courses have been declared by the university. The exams for these courses were conducted in the months of August and September. BE (CBCS) VII SEM (MAKEUP) result for July 2021 session has also been declared.

For the unversed, the results for MPHARMACY (REG), MPHARMACY (CBCS), MPHARMACY (CBCS) (PCI), and MBA (MAM) programmes were already declared on 5 August. Examination for these courses was taken during the months of July and August, this year.

Hyderabad’s Osmania University has around 250 undergraduate programs. It offers 75 postgraduate courses, 27 postgraduate diploma courses, and two research programs at MPhil and PhD levels.

This OU is India’s seventh oldest University and the third oldest in South India. It was also the first university to be established in the state of Hyderabad, laying its foundation in 1918.

The university will soon celebrate its 81st convocation on 27 October for the conferment of degrees, diplomas, and gold medals to its students.