OPSC Group B recruitment 2021: Registration for 80 ADL posts begins at opsc.gov.in; check direct link here

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will begin the registration process for recruitment to Assistant Director (Law) in Group-B Service (ADL) posts from today, 26 November. Those candidates who would like to apply for the post of Assistant Director (Law) may register on the official website of OPSC - https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Methodical procedure to register is as follows

- Visit the official website at https://www.opsc.gov.in/

- Click on the link to apply online for the OPSC

- Fill the complete form in order to register for the ADL post

- Key in necessary details and upload the required documents

- Pay the of application fee and submit the duly filled OPSC form

- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for use

Direct link to apply is here - https://www.opsc.gov.in/Public/Pages/Post_detail_information.aspx

The facility for online registration and payment of examination fee will end on 24 December.

According to an advertisement released by OPSC on their official website , 31 December is the last date for submission of the registered online application.

The recruitment drive for Assistant Director (Law) in Group-B is being carried out for a total of 80 posts. Out of the 80 posts, 35 posts are present in the Unreserved Category, 10 posts are there in the Socially and Economically Backward Category, 15 posts are reserved in the Scheduled Caste category and 20 posts are present in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, which is non-refundable. However, candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category of Odisha, along with those who are in the Persons with Disability category, are exempted from payment of this fee.

The fee payment has to be done online through the Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking facility and other financial instruments enlisted in the payment page/Gateway of the Odisha Government.

The Assistant Director (Law) exam will be conducted in three stages. The first one will be a written exam of 360 marks. The second stage is a Skill Test in Computer Application (Practical) for 40 marks and the third is a viva voce for 50 marks. The written exam for ADL in Group -B will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneswar.