OPSC Assistant Professor 2022: Exam to be held on 26 June, check schedule and other details

The examination schedule for the post of Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty) has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). To check examination details, candidates can read the notification on the official website at opsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the written examination for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Odisha Medical Education Service will be conducted on Sunday, 26 June 2022.

The exam will be held in two shifts - (Session 1: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) and (Session 2: 2 PM to 5 PM). Through this recruitment drive, the Public Service Commission in Odisha will fill up a total of 381 Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty) jobs under Advertainment. No 19 of 2021-22.

Details on Selection Process and Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who applied for the post should note that the OPSC will be shortlisting aspirants on the basis of a written test.

Age Limit: Applicants should be 21 years and should not be more than 45 years of age as of 1 January 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a post-graduate degree in the concerned Broad Specialty/ Super Specialty or any other equivalent degree prescribed by the MCI/NMC. Applicants who have taken up Diplomate National Board training in concerned subjects are also eligible for the post of Assistant Professor.

Meanwhile, the admit card for the Odisha Judicial Services Mains (OJS ) 2022 has been released on the official website. The exam will be conducted from 9 to 12 June in three different zones of the state which are Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur.

Check simple steps to download OJS Mains 2022 admit card:

Go to the official website opsc.gov.in

Search and click on the link that reads - “Click to Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to Candidates for OJS Main Written Examination - 2021”

Candidates need to submit their login details

Then, check and download the hall ticket

Keep a printout of OJS Mains 2022 admit card for future use or reference

