OJEE Counselling 2022: Application process for PG begins today on ojee.nic.in

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) has commenced the application process for the OJEE 2022 Counselling today, 12 September.

Candidates who qualified for the examination can apply for the counselling process by visiting the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE counselling 2022 for Technical or Professional Postgraduate courses started today. The programmes include MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, and MPlan.

The counselling process for the undergraduate (UG) courses begins tomorrow, 13 September 2022.

“OJEE Web-Based Counselling Process for Technical Undergraduate Courses such as B Tech, B Arch, BPlan, BCAT and Integrated MSc is going to start from 13 September 2022,” reads the notification.

Candidates must visit the OJEE websites such as ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com to check the tentative counselling schedule for the courses.

Find the official notice here.

Steps to register for the OJEE 2022 Counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEEC at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the OJEE 2022 Counselling login link that is on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their login details and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Then, make the necessary payment of the application fees and click on submit.

Step 5: Once the process is done, candidates can download the confirmation page from the website.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the OJEE 2022 Counselling for further use.

The OJEEC has advised candidates to carefully go through the documents – “Counselling Brochure” and “Step-by-Step Procedure” – that are available on the website. This will help them to get detailed information about the entire counselling process.

It is to be noted that the seat allocation result for integrated MBA courses will be released by the committee on 16 September. For more information and updates, candidates must keep checking the official website of OJEE.

