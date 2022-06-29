OJEE 2022: Admit card released at ojee.nic.in; check how to download

This year, Odisha Joint Entrance Test will be held from 4 to 8 July 2022

The hall ticket for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2022) has been released. Aspirants who have applied for the state-level joint entrance examination this year can download their admit card using their application id and date of birth from the official website of OJEE which is ojee.nic.in.

This year, Odisha Joint Entrance Test will be held from 4 to 8 July 2022. The examination process will be divided into three shifts of two hours each- 9:00 AM to 11 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A hard copy of the OJEE admit card is mandatory for entering the examination venue. The OJEE admit card will contain important details like the name and roll number of the candidate, exam slots, allotted exam centre, time and necessary guidelines.

The examination authority has also published a revised examination schedule on the official site. “Keeping the convenience of candidates in view the shift schedule of OJEE – 2022 has been slightly modified with the addition of one extra session for LE-Tech (Diploma) candidates in the 1 st shift on 07.07.22 and moving the exam for Integrated MBA candidates also to the same shift,” the notification reads.

View the OJEE 2022 Exam Schedule here.

OJEE is a state-level common entrance test for the candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate and post-graduate courses such as BPharm, MCA, MBA, Int. MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm as well as Lateral Entry to BTech or BPharm in government and private medical, engineering and management universities across Odisha. The examination for all courses will be conducted through Computer-based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to follow while downloading the OJEE 2022 Admit Card: