OFSS Bihar Class 11 2022 Second Merit List releasing today on ofssbihar.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) second merit list for Class 11 today, 2 September. Soon after it is declared, students can check and download their Class 11 merit list by visiting the official website of BSEB at ofssbihar.in. To access the second merit list, candidates would need to submit their login credentials correctly on the portal. Candidates whose names appear on the second merit list should go ahead and complete the admission process soon. The admission process will begin once the merit list is released. Candidates should know that the last date to complete the admission process is 7 September 2022. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of BSEB informed about the same.

Simple steps on how to check the merit list for Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at ofssbihar.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the OFSS Class 11 Merit List link available on the main page.

Step 3: Enter the correct login credentials such as roll number and date of birth on the portal.

Step 4: The OFSS Class 11 Merit List will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the second merit list for Class 11.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the OFSS Class 11 Merit List for further purpose.

Along with the admission, candidates will also participate in the option entry process on the OFSS web portal. The process, which starts today, will close on 7 September 2022.

This year, the Bihar Board Class 11 enrollment will take place for 18,27,870 seats, according to reports. The admission will take place in 6,523 schools and colleges across Bihar. Candidates who are seeking admission to Arts, Commerce, Science, and Agriculture streams can fill out the common application form (CAF).

Candidates are advised to keep checking the BSEB official website for any latest updates.

