Odisha NEET PG 2022 Counselling: DMET releases Common Allotment Result, check steps

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) common allotment result. The DMET has announced the common allotment result for direct and in-service (DIR/INS) admissions. Candidates who registered for the Odisha NEET PG 2022 counselling can check and download the Round 1 common allotment list from the official website. Applicants who have been shortlisted will next have to report to the allotted colleges to complete the Odisha postgraduate medical counselling and admission process. Candidates should note that the deadline to report to the allotted college is 10 October at 5 pm.

Here’s how to check the Odisha NEET PG allotment list/result:

Visit the official site.

Search and click on the “PG Medical” link that is on the homepage.

Then, click on the “Notification” button.

On the new page, click on the link that reads, “Common Allotment of Candidates (DIR/INS) – 1st Round”.

A pdf file of the Odisha NEET PG allotment list/result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the Odisha NEET PG common allotment result.

Keep a hard copy of the NEET PG common allotment result for future purposes.

Check the direct link here.

The DMET has equally distributed the seats between the in-service and direct candidates in a ratio of 50:50. The Directorate of Medical Education and Training is conducting the Odisha postgraduate counselling for medical seats. The Odisha NEET PG counselling process will be held in four rounds. The first and second rounds will be held online. It will be followed by the mop-up and stray vacancy rounds that will be conducted in person.

On 30 September, DMET released the revised merit list of Inservice candidates for the Odisha PG medical counselling 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more updates and details.

