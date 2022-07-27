Odisha CHSE Result 2022: Class 12 results for Science and Commerce streams likely today, check details

Students have to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks (that is grade D) in every subject to pass the Class 12 exam. Those students who are unable to pass or get E grade will have to appear for the Odisha 12th supplementary exams

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the Higher Secondary 2022 (Class 12) examination result for the Science and Commerce streams today, 27 July. Students from the Arts stream will, however, have to wait for another week.

Once the Odisha 12th Science and Commerce results are announced, students can check the scorecard on the official websites at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

According to reports, Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has notified that the Higher Secondary (Class 12) result 2022 will be announced at 4 pm. “The results of class 12 board examination for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar,” NDTV quoted Dash as saying.

To check the Odisha board Class 12th Science and Commerce results, students need to submit their roll number and registration number on the given portal.

Here’s how to check CHSE Odisha board Class 12 Science & Commerce results 2022:

Step 1: Go to either orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main official page, search and click on the link that reads- ‘HS Science and Commerce results in 2022.’

Step 3: As a new page opens, students need to enter their required login details.

Step 4: Then click on submit – within a few seconds the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and then download the result for future reference.

Students have to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks (that is grade D) in every subject to pass the Class 12 exam. Those students who are unable to pass or get E grade will have to appear for the Odisha 12th supplementary exams. This year around 3.22 lakh students appeared for the Odisha Class 12 board examination which was held on 28 April.

