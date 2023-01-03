NVS Class 6 Admission 2023: Online registration process begins, check steps to apply

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the NVS Class 6 2023-24 application form for admission. Candidates can fill up the NVS class 6 admission form online at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs and navodaya.gov.in. The last date to apply for NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023 is 31 January. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) will be conducted on 29 April 2023. The result of the selection test is expected to be declared by June 2023. While applying online it is mandatory for the candidates to upload a soft copy of the certificate which is verified by the Headmaster. The certificate needs to have the candidate’s details in the prescribed format including a photograph, a signature of the candidate, a signature of parents, Aadhaar details or a residence certificate issued by the relevant government authority.

What is the eligibility criteria?

To be eligible for admission, the aspirant should be a bonafide resident of the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located. The candidate should be studying in Class 5 in the academic session 2022-23 in a government, government aided or recognised school in the same district where the JNV is located and to which the student is seeking to take admission. The candidate should have also studied and passed Class 3 and 4 from a government, government-aided or recognised school. The candidate must be born between 1 May 2011 to 30 April, 2013.

What are the steps to apply for NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023-24?

Go to the official web portal of NVS.

Click on JNV Class 6 Admissions 2023 link present on the homepage.

A new page will open. Candidates will be required to log in to the account after completing the registration.

Now, fill out your JNVST application form and pay the application fees to submit the form.

Download the NVS confirmation page and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to apply for class 6 admission.

Candidates should refer to the official web portal for the latest updates related to the class 6 admission process.

