The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Engineering Executive Trainees today, 28 October. Candidates can apply for the vacancies via their GATE 2022 score on the official website of NTPC. Through this recruitment drive, the NTPC will fill up a total of 864 trainee engineer vacancies. The application process will close on 11 November 2022. NTPC is conducting this recruitment campaign to hire candidates in departments like Electrical, Instrumentation, Mechanical, Electronics, Civil, and Mining Engineering.

If any candidate does not fulfil any of the eligibility criteria, then his/her registration form will be rejected immediately by the concerned department at the NTPC. The recruitment notification is available in both Hindi and English.

Read the recruitment notification here.

Vacancy Details: (Total: 864)

-Mechanical: 360 positions

-Electrical: 280 openings

-Electronics/Instrumentation: 164 posts

-Civil: 30 vacancies

-Mining: 30 positions

The upper age limit of the candidates should be 27 years on the last date of the online application process. Age relaxation has been given to reserved category candidates. Candidates who have finished their BTech degree with no less than 65 per cent marks (55 per cent for reserved category) can apply for the posts. Applicants must have appeared and qualified for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.

Check how to apply for the NTPC recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Search and click on the recruitment link that is on the homepage

Step 3: Then, fill out the application form by submitting all the details and paying the application fee.

Step 4: Keep a printout of the NTPC Recruitment 2022 form for future reference

Check the direct link to apply.

For more information and updates, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website and also read the notification completely.

