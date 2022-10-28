NTPC Recruitment 2022: Register for 864 posts via GATE 2022 score; read notice
Candidates can apply for the vacancies via the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in. Read the official notification
The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Engineering Executive Trainees today, 28 October. Candidates can apply for the vacancies via their GATE 2022 score on the official website of NTPC. Through this recruitment drive, the NTPC will fill up a total of 864 trainee engineer vacancies. The application process will close on 11 November 2022. NTPC is conducting this recruitment campaign to hire candidates in departments like Electrical, Instrumentation, Mechanical, Electronics, Civil, and Mining Engineering.
If any candidate does not fulfil any of the eligibility criteria, then his/her registration form will be rejected immediately by the concerned department at the NTPC. The recruitment notification is available in both Hindi and English.
Read the recruitment notification here.
Vacancy Details: (Total: 864)
-Mechanical: 360 positions
-Electrical: 280 openings
-Electronics/Instrumentation: 164 posts
-Civil: 30 vacancies
-Mining: 30 positions
The upper age limit of the candidates should be 27 years on the last date of the online application process. Age relaxation has been given to reserved category candidates. Candidates who have finished their BTech degree with no less than 65 per cent marks (55 per cent for reserved category) can apply for the posts. Applicants must have appeared and qualified for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.
Check how to apply for the NTPC recruitment 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website.
Step 2: Search and click on the recruitment link that is on the homepage
Step 3: Then, fill out the application form by submitting all the details and paying the application fee.
Step 4: Keep a printout of the NTPC Recruitment 2022 form for future reference
Check the direct link to apply.
For more information and updates, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website and also read the notification completely.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Deadline to register for 51 vacancies ends today, check steps
BECIL will fill up a total of 51 vacancies in the organisation. More details on eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and salary are in the official notice
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Deadline to register for 1,535 posts ends today
IOCL will fill up a total of 1,535 apprentice vacancies in the organisation through this recruitment drive. Read the official notification for more details.
C-DAC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 530 Project Engineer, Project Manager posts
C-DAC aims to fill up a total of 530 vacancies. Read the notification for details on the age limit and relaxation, educational qualification, and selection procedure