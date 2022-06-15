NTA reopens correction window for NEET UG 2022, check details here

The candidates who want to take the NEET UG exam should be of at least 17 years of age at the time of admission or should have turned 17 before 31 December of the year of the admission to the first year of the undergraduate medical courses.

The online correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 application form has been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The correction window will be open from 14 to 16 June (up to 9 PM). Applicants who want to edit their applications can do so by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the last date to make corrections was initially 27 May.

The notice mentions that the candidates who were not able to mention their actual Category correctly in the Online Application Form, by mistake or because of the non-availability of Category Certificate, may use the correction window provided to mention their actual Category themselves in the Online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2022 and also upload the category certificate.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Correction for NEET(UG)-2022”.

Step 3: Sign in using your login credentials including the application number and password.

Step 4: Make the corrections and proceed with the fee payment.

Step 5: Submit your form and save it for future reference.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 17 July for a duration of 3 hours 20 minutes. The examination will be held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

As far as the medium of examination is concerned, NEET UG exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Urdu, Tamil and Telugu.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

The candidates who want to take the NEET UG exam should be of at least 17 years of age at the time of admission or should have turned 17 before 31 December of the year of the admission to the first year of the undergraduate medical courses.

Candidates who have appeared in Chemistry, Physics, English and Biology/Biotechnology board exams in class 12 are eligible for the exam.

Here is the direct link to the correction window notice.