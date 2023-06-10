NTA NEET UG Result 2023 Expected Next Week: Over 20 lakh candidates await confirmation

The NEET 2023 result will be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in online mode for all the candidates who appeared for the exam. According to the latest updates, it is expected to be announced next week.

The official confirmation and notification regarding the result date will be released on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted offline on May 7. Approximately 20.87 lakh candidates appeared from across the country and are eagerly waiting for the NTA’s confirmation regarding the NEET 2023 result date. Students need to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin to check their exam results.

You can check the NEET Result 2023 on the following official websites of NTA:

neet.nta.nic.in ntaresults.nic.in nta.ac.in

Here are the steps to download the NEET UG Result 2023:

1. Go to the official website of NTA NEET results at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Look for the “View NEET-UG 2023 – Result” tab on the website and click on it.

3. You will be directed to the NEET candidate login page. Enter your roll number, Date of Birth, and the security pin provided on the page.

4. After entering the required details, click on the login or submit button.

5. The NEET rank card for 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

6. To download the result, click on the ‘Print’ tab or the download button.

7. Save the NEET 2023 result as a PDF file on your device.

8. It is recommended to keep a copy of your NTA NEET result 2023 PDF file throughout the admission process.

NTA will organize the NEET 2023 counselling process in online mode on the official website mcc.nic.in, based on the scores obtained in the NEET result 2023. The counselling is conducted separately for two categories: 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85 percent state quota seats. The counselling process involves multiple levels and is conducted to allocate seats for successful NEET candidates in various medical and dental colleges across India.

During the previous session of NEET UG, a total of 16,14,777 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of these candidates, 99,30,69 successfully passed the medical examination. Among the successful candidates, 42,9,160 were male, 56,3,902 were female, and there were 7 transgender students. The overall pass percentage recorded for the session was 56.27 percent.

