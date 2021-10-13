NTA launches National Aptitude Test 2021 for students aged 13 to 25; all you need to know

The aim of this test is to help students in giving guidance towards the correct institution and to gain skills training.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a new exam called the National Aptitude Test (NAT). The aim of this test is to help students in giving guidance towards the correct institution and to gain skills training. This exam is for students aged between 13 to 25 and is an ability profiler exam.

The registration process for this exam began on 11 October and ends on 18 October. The date of examination is 23 and 24 October. The NAT 2021 is free of cost for applicants. Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website, nat.nta.ac.in.

Steps for NAT 2021 registration are as follows:

- Visit the official website, nat.nta.ac.in

- Click on the link that reads, ‘NAT 2021 – Register Online’

- Click on the ‘New registration’ tab and fill the form

- Upload required documents such as candidate’s photo, signature, thumb impression

- Submit the NAT 2021 form and save the copy

Direct link for registration is here: https://nat.nta.ac.in/NatReg_2021/Regprocess.aspx

NTA had suggested that it is imperative for students to learn certain skills such as analytical thinking, interpersonal communication, technical, creative and emotional intelligence and they should go beyond the boundaries of academic skills and knowledge.

Here are a few important details about the exam:

NAT consists of four clusters and is going to assess students in nine domains which are abstract reasoning, spatial eligibility, critical reading ability, numerical ability, data interpretation, analytical reasoning, finding irregularities, physical and mechanical analysis.

A domain consists of 10 questions of 1 mark each. The total test duration is of 2 hours and will be of 90 marks.

Students between 13 to 15 years can apply for Level 1, between 16 to 18 years can apply for Level 2, 19 to 21 years shall apply for Level 3, and candidates aged between 22 to 25 will apply for Level 4.

Since NAT is an online test, students can give this exam on their personal devices such as laptops, phones, and PCs.

The scores of this exam will only be an indicator of a student’s potential and should not be used to choose subjects for them.

If students are not able to score high on the aptitude test, one doesn’t have to demotivate them. Instead, they should be given opportunities to understand various school activities of their interest and a chance to self-explore. Such students will also be given additional help through planned career sessions and career counselling.

Webinars will be conducted on 19 October in order to give an orientation to students who will appear for the National Aptitude Test.