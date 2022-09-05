National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the timetable for the June session of the joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the complete schedule on the official website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the timetable for the June session of the joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022. The schedule has been issued for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for the Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor exam. As per the official notice, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 exam will be held from 16 to 18 September. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the complete schedule on the official website. The admit card and the city intimation slip with respect to the above exam will be issued by the NTA in the coming days. The city intimation slip for the candidates will be released on 10 September. The hall tickets will be issued by the agency on 13 September.

The CSIR-UGC NET 2022 exam is being held for JRF and LS/Assistant Professor in the science and technology field. The recruitment is being conducted in order to ensure minimum standards for entrance into the teaching profession and research. The CSIR-UGC NET 2022 exam is a computer based test (CBT).

Exam Schedule for the Join CSIR UGC NET June 2022:

16 September – Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences as well as for the Physical Sciences from 9 am to 12 pm

16 September – Mathematical Sciences from 3 pm to 6 pm

17 September – Life Sciences from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm

18 September – Chemical Sciences from 9 am to 12 pm

For any further clarification or doubt, candidates are advised to write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates can also call the concerned department of the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 and 011-69227700.

Find official notice here.

The June session of the joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022 exam will consist of three parts – Section A, B, and C. All three parts will comprise objective type and multiple choice questions.

Section A contains 20 questions of general aptitude. Out of which, students have to answer any 15. Section B will have subject-related multiple-choice questions (MCQ). This specific section will be 70 marks. Section C will check the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.