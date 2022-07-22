NTA issues JEE Session 2 admit card, here's how to download

In case the applicants are facing a problem in downloading their admit card, they should contact the agency on jeemain@nta.nic.in. The email should contain your application number, state your problem for resolution

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2 today, 21 July. The session 2 admit cards are available to download on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket, candidates will require their application number and date of birth. The session 2 exam is scheduled to be held from 25 July.

What are the steps to download the Session 2 admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the JEE Main admit card link

Step 3: Fill in your application number and date of birth

Step 4: JEE Main hall admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save and download the admit card for future reference

It is to be noted that the admit cards for Paper 2, for B. Arch and B. Planning have not been released yet. NTA has mentioned in the official notice that the JEE Main Paper 2 Admit Cards would be issued later. The examination is scheduled for 30 July.

JEE Main exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The paper will consist of three sections, Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry.

In case the applicants are facing a problem in downloading their admit card, they should contact the agency on jeemain@nta.nic.in. The email should contain your application number, state your problem for resolution. It is to be noted that your request for change in the exam centre would not be accepted.

Students are advised to download the admit card and read the particulars mentioned on the same. Particularly, they must check their personal information printed with their details on examination centres, exam slot and general instructions that are to be followed during the exam.

Here is the direct link to download the Session 2 admit card.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.