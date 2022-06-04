NTA issues GAT B, BET 2022 scorecards, check direct link here

It is to be noted that GAT-B is conducted for admission to the Department of Biotechnology-supported postgraduate course in Biotechnology and allied areas as well as for awarding the DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF)

The scorecards and rank cards of the Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 have been released by the National Testing Agency on the official website- dbt.nta.ac.in. Those who had appeared for the GAT B and BET Examinations can check their rank card on the official website.

It is to be noted that the examination was conducted on 23 April in 56 exam cities. Around 20,000 candidates had appeared for the papers.

What are the steps to check the GAT B, BET scorecard?

The GAT B and BET 2022 scorecard has been published on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Those who have appeared for the GAT B or BET 2022 exams can download their scorecard with the link provided on the website. Here are the steps to check the scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dbt.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Choose the BET 2022 Scorecard link present on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your GAT B, BET 2022 Application number and password or application number and date of birth on the page

Step 4: Your GAT B and BET 2022 scorecard will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your GAT B, BET 2022 scorecard and save it for further reference

Here is the direct link to download the GAT B scorecard and rank card.

Here is the direct link to download the BET scorecard.

The GAT B and BET scorecard will include details like the roll number and name of the candidate, name of the examination, subjects and the marks secured in each of them, along with total marks and the overall result status.

The NTA had already declared the GAT B and BET results on 25 May. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the results by following the aforementioned steps. It is to be noted that GAT-B is conducted for admission to the Department of Biotechnology-supported postgraduate course in Biotechnology and allied areas as well as for awarding the DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF).

