NTA issues CUET UG phase 2 2022 admit card, check steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022 phase 2 today, 2 August. Those who are interested in appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG phase 2 exam is scheduled to be held on 4, 5 and 6 August at different examination centres situated in 300 cities across India and 10 cities outside the country.

The Phase 1 of CUET (UG) 2022 was held from 15 to 20 July 2022 in 247 centres across 160 cities. Due to different entrance exams like MHTCET, BITSAT, NATA, etc., some candidates who were initially supposed to appear on 4, 5, and 6 August 2022 are now scheduled to appear on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022.

Steps to download the phase 2 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official CUET portal at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the Sign In tab.

Step 3: Fill in your Application Number, Password and then click on submit.

Step 4: The CUET UG Phase 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Print and download the admit card.

Those appearing in the exam should note that the CUET UG Phase 2 admit card will contain important details like exam date, city, venue and all other information. It is compulsory to carry this admit card to the examination hall as without it, the candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

City change option for candidates:

The NTA has further announced that due to a lesser number of registered candidates in a city or a lesser number of secure nodes, a different city has been allotted to some of the candidates.

Such candidates are given a choice to either avail the examination centre at a different city that has been alloted or avail the option to appear in the earlier city at a different date i.e. after 10 August 2022.

Candidates are required to avail this option before downloading their admit cards and their exam will be scheduled after 10 August 2022. This option is visible on the official website of CUET (UG) for downloading the admit card.

Here is the direct link to download the CUET UG Phase 2 admit card.

