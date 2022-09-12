NTA issues CSIR NET City Slip 2022, admit card to be out on this date
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently issued the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET June 2022) today, 12 September
CSIR NET exam is scheduled to be held from 16 to 18 September 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The morning session will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM and the evening session will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM.
Here are the steps to download the intimation slips:
- Go to the official web portal for CSIR NET exam.
- Go to the link provided for the download of CSIR NET Exam city slip on the homepage.
- Fill in your CSIR NET application number and date of birth.
- Your CSIR NET city slip will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of your exam city slips for future references.
Check the official notification here.
The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 examination will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test that is organised to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Online applications for JRF/NET are invited twice a year on an all-India basis. In case an applicant faces any difficulty in checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the examination, he or she may contact the agency through the help desk on 011-40759000/011-6922770 or send an email to csirnet@nta.ac.in.
The candidates are advised to keep a check on the NTA website at nta.ac.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam.
