The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced the extension of the application deadline for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test AIAPGET 2022 till 27 August. With this announcement, the aspirants can now apply for the AIAPGET entrance exam on the official web portal at aiapget.nta.nic.in. The candidates should note that the application fee can be submitted till 28 August, by 11:50 PM. Post that the NTA will open the AIAPGET application form correction window from 29 to 31 August 2022. Those who wish to apply for the exam are reminded that they need to enter valid contact details like phone number, email id, etc., while applying for the test.

The candidates are advised to do correction of the form carefully as an additional chance of correcting the form will not be provided. Candidates who have already submitted their form with the fee can edit their internship completion date at the time when they make a correction in their form.

What are the steps to apply for NTA AIAPGET?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal for the test at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Registration for AIAPGET test 2022’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Create an account by filling in your details.

Step 4: Login and use your system generated application number to complete the AIAPGET application form.

Step 5: Upload your scanned documents including your photograph and signature.

Step 6: Recheck the details filled and pay your application fee online.

Step 7: Submit your AIAPGET registration form online.

Step 8: Download, save and print your AIAPGET confirmation page.

Here is the direct link to the official notification regarding the extension.

The direct link to apply for the AIAPGET is here.

What is the application fee?

An application fee of Rs 2,700 is applicable for the candidates from the Unreserved (UR) and Other Backward Caste- Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) category. Moreover, for the candidates from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, an application fee of Rs 2,450 will be applied. Those who are from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disability (PwD), and third gender category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800.

