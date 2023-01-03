NMIMS CET 2023: Application process underway, register till 21 May at nmims.edu/admission

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has started the online application process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023. Candidates seeking admission for undergraduate and integrated degree courses in the institute can register online. The last date to apply for the CET exam is 21 May 2023. The registration process for NMIMS CET began on 1 December 2022. As per the schedule, the CET exam will be held from 4 January 2023 to 31 May 2023 in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The merit list will be prepared, on the basis of the performance of the students in the CET examination. The CET examination date scheduling facility will be available till 23 May 2023.

Here’s how to register for NMIMS CET 2023 exam:

Go to NMIMS’s official website.

Register for the entrance exam by creating an account after submitting all the necessary details.

Fill up the application form correctly, upload all the documents and pay the registration fee. Then submit the form.

Save, download and keep the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the NMIMS CET 2023 form for further reference.

Find the direct link here.

Those who pass the CET exam will apply for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Master of Business Administration in Technology (MBA Tech) (Integrated) programmes. Candidates who want to appear for the CET 2023 exam must have English as a compulsory subject with Science or Vocational Science. Students must also secure a minimum of 45 per cent marks in Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, or a vocational subject for all campuses. Even Class 12 students or candidates passing Diploma Engineering with a minimum of 45 per cent are eligible to apply for the CET exam.

For more details and updates, candidates must check the official site on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.