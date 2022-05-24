NMDC releases written exam admit card for Field Attendant and other posts, check details here
The NMDC Limited will hold a written exam for recruitment of various post including Maintenance Assistant (Trainee), Field Attendant (Trainee), MCO Gr-III (Trainee) and more. The exam will be conducted on 12 June.
NMDC Limited has issued the call letters of the recruitment exam to be held on 12 June. The organisation will conduct the written recruitment exam for the post of Maintenance Assistant (Trainee), Field Attendant (Trainee), MCO Gr-III (Trainee), HEM Electrician Gr-III, Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) , QCA Gr-III (Trainee and Mechanic Gr-III.
Those applicable and eligible can download NMDC Trainee Admit Card from the official website of the organisation- nmdc.co.in. The post-wise list of eligible candidates for the written exam can be checked by visiting the following links:
- List of eligible candidates for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee) – Click here.
- List of eligible candidates for the post of Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) Auto Electrician – Click here.
- List of eligible candidates for the post of Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) Fitter – Click here.
- List of eligible candidates for the post of Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) Machinist – Click here.
- List of eligible candidates for the post of Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) Motor / Diesel Mechanic – Click here.
- List of eligible candidates for the post of Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) Welder – Click here.
- List of eligible candidates for the post of Maintenance Assistant (Elect) (Trainee) - Click here.
- List of eligible candidates for the post of Blaster Gr II (Trainee) - Click here.
- List of eligible candidates for the post of MCO Gr-III (Trainee) - Click here.
- List of eligible candidates for the post of HEM Mechanic Gr-III (Trainee) - Click here.
- List of eligible candidates for the post of Electrician Gr-III (Trainee) - Click here .
- List of eligible candidates for the post of QCA Gr-III (Trainee)- Click here.
What are the steps to download the NMDC admit card?
Step 1: Go to the official website of NMDC - nmdc.co.in and then to 'Careers' Section
Step 2: Go to the Workmen Grade posts admit card link
Step 3: Fill in your ‘Application Number’, ‘Date of Birth’, and your Email ID’ on the NDMC portal
Step 4: Download your NMDC Call Letter and save for future use
Here is the direct link to download the admit card.
