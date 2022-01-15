NIOS releases Class 10, 12 results for October-November 2021 session; check direct link here

The NIOS had conducted the examinations for the secondary course (Class 10) and the senior secondary course (Class 12) from 12 November to 15 December 2021.

Results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams October-November 2021 session have been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on its official website on 14 January. Students can check and download their results through the official website of NIOS - https://results.nios.ac.in.

The Institute notified students about the result by sharing an official notice on its official Twitter handle.

Check the notice here:

NIOS has declared today,the result of Secondary Course & Sr. Secondary course Nov-Dec,2021 Exam.A total

number of 57258 learners for Secondary course & 82043 learners for Sr.Secondary course

Exam were registered.Learners can view result from: https://t.co/sHScgOTDAW. @ANI pic.twitter.com/xGLPIdAP64 — NIOS (@niostwit) January 14, 2022

According to the Institute, more than 57,000 students had registered for the secondary exam, while for the senior secondary course, the number was 82,000 students.

NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2021: Follow these steps to check

Go to the official website of NIOS to check the result - https://results.nios.ac.in

On the homepage of the website, search and click - ‘Check Result’ link for Public Examination Result

Login on the portal by entering credentials such as enrollment number

The NIOS 10th, 12th result 2021 will appear on your screen

Check and download NIOS 10th, 12th result 2021and take a printout

Here is the direct link to check NIOS Class 10, 12 result 2021.

Students can directly download the result documents from Digilocker website by login with their credentials. For the convenience of the students, the result is also available on Digilocker at https://www.digilocker.gov.in.

According to the official press note, 29,157 learners of secondary course and 34,278 learners of senior secondary course have been certified in the October-November 2021 exams.

It is to be noted that NIOS will dispatch the mark statements cum certificate and migration certificate of students who have cleared the examinations. The learners can collect their documents from the study centres of the Institute. The NIOS will not charge any fee from the students for the documents.

The next examination for Class 10 and Class 12 is scheduled to be conducted between April and May this year.

For more details, learners can visit the official website of NIOS - https://results.nios.ac.in.