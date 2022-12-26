NIOS Public Exam 2023: Registration process for Class 10 and 12 begins; check steps to apply
The last date to fill out the application form is 10 January 2023. Candidates have to pay Rs 250 for each subject of the theory paper. The examination fee for subjects including both theory and practical is Rs 120
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has opened the online registration window for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) Public exams 2023 today, 26 December 2022. Candidates who registered or appeared in October-November 2022 exam can apply on the official websites at nios.ac.in and sdimis.nios.ac.in. The deadline to fill out the application form is 10 January 2023. Those who enrolled themselves in the NIOS April 2023 exam and the unsuccessful candidates of previous examinations are also eligible to apply for the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Public Exams 2023. Candidates are advised to register well before the last date to avoid paying late fee.
While registering for the public exam, candidates have to pay Rs 250 for each subject (theory paper). The examination fee for subjects including both theory and practical is Rs 120. According to the schedule, after 10 January 2023, a late fee of Rs 100 per subject needs to be paid from 11 to 17 January 2023.
Here’s how to register for NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023:
- Visit nios.ac.in or sdimis.nios.ac.in..
- Go to the ‘Examination/Result’ link on the home page.
- Fill up the form, pay the examination fee as per the desired course and subject.
- Complete the enrolment process and submit the form.
- Save and download the confirmation page for future use.
Check the simple schedule for NIOS Public Exams 2023 here:
- Registrations start date for students who registered/ appeared in October-November 2022 exam: 26 December
- Last date to apply: 10 January (without late fee)
- Registration with late fee of Rs 100 per subject: 11 to 17 January 2023
- Registration with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner: 18 to 23 January 2023.
For more related information, candidates must keep a check on the main website.
