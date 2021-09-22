The NIOS exam is set to be held from 27 September to 12 October, with the results due in December.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has put out the hall tickets for October-November 2021 Classes 10 and 12 practical examination. Students preparing for the exam can download their NIOS admit card 2021 by visiting the official website at https://nios.ac.in/.

To avail their hall ticket, candidates have to enter their credentials such as their 12-digit roll number and select hall ticket type, then press the submit button to access it.

Process to download NIOS 2021 admit card:

― Go to the official website at https://nios.ac.in/

― Go to the menu bar, click on ‘Exam and Results’ tab, then open the hall ticket link available on the homepage.

― As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their enrollment number in the required field.

― Then, select the admit card type which is for practical examination from the list available on the screen.

― Click on the ‘submit’ button. Within a few seconds, NIOS 12th admit card 2021 will open on the screen.

― Finally, download the NIOS admit card 2021 and keep a print of the same for future use and reference.

Check direct link to download NIOS hall ticket 2021: https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket

Those students who have submitted the examination fee for October-November will be permitted to access the admit card from the official website. However, those who have not provided their photo along with the NIOS 2021 application form will have to contact their regional centres to avail the admit cards.

As per NDTV, a statement on the NIOS website reads the admit cards "will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for October-November 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS".

As per the institute, the NIOS 2021 admit card should be carried to the exam centres on the day of the examination. The NIOS exam is set to be held from 27 September to 12 October, with the results due in December.