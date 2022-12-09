NIOS Class 10, 12: Registration process begins for April-May Public Exam 2023, check details

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has begun the online registration process for Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) public exams April-May 2023. Students can register themselves for the NIOS April-May 2023 public exams by visiting the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in. Students enrolled in stream-1, block-1 for April 2023 as well as unsuccessful candidates of previous examinations can register till 10 January next year, without late fees. Those students who registered or appeared in the October-November 2022 exam, can register themselves online from 26 December to 10 January 2023, without late fees.

Candidates should keep in mind that those who miss applying (during the ongoing registration period) due to any reason, will be able to register from 11 to 17 January 2023. They will also have to pay a late fee of Rs 100 per subject on the official website while applying. Students who miss out on the date to register even with the late fee will then have to register between 18 January and 25 January 2023. They will have to pay a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner.

As per the website, the examination fee per subject (theory) is Rs 250 and an additional fee of Rs 120 will be charged for practicals in subjects having both theory and practical exams. An additional Rs 50 will also be charged for each transaction, the website adds.

Check how to register for the NIOS board exams 2023:

Step 1: Go to the NIOS official page at nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the main website, look for the ‘Exam & Results’ section and click on ‘Pay Exam Fee April/May 2023’.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the portal.

Step 4: The application form will open up on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates need to fill up the form and submit the fees online.

Step 6: Keep the confirmation page for future reference.

Find the direct link here.

For more details and information, read the official notice.

