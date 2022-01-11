NIOS activates TMA submission link for Class 10 and 12, check details here

The student portal can also be accessed from the official website of NIOS - https://nios.ac.in/

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has made the provision for downloading/uploading Tutor Mark Assignments (Secondary & Senior Secondary) operational with immediate effect.

Learners of National Institute of Open Schooling may download and upload the Tutor Mark Assignments (TMAs) from the student portal of NIOS - https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/

The student portal can also be accessed from the official website of NIOS - https://nios.ac.in/

Methodical procedure to upload TMA for Class 10th and Class 12th is as follows:

-Visit the student portal - https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/

-Login through your student account

-Click on the link that says download/upload TMA on the student dashboard

-Choose the subject for which you want to upload the TMA

-Upload the handwritten TMAs for each subject in PDF file

-Click on submit to upload the TMA file

Direct link to the Student Login portal is here.

As per the official notice released on the website by the National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS learners can download/ upload TMAs from their dashboard as per the schedule of submitting/uploading TMAs.

Learners are also notified that for the current session, which is Stream 1 (Block 1) of year 2021, NIOS has given an option to submit the Tutor Mark Assignments online, through the student dashboard, or offline, by submitting the TMA at the respective study centre of the learner.

However, from the next session i.e. Stream 1 (Block 2) of the year 2021, it will become mandatory for all candidates to submit/upload their Tutor Mark Assignments online only.

The National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, Government of India and is the largest open schooling system in the world. The minimum age to get admission in the Secondary Course is 14 years and the minimum age to seek admission in the Senior Secondary Course is 15 years.

For further details, candidates can view the academic prospectus here.