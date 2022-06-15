NIOS 10th, 12th results 2022 announced at nios.ac.in, find direct link here

All students are advised to download their NIOS 10th and 12th Exam Results 2022 from the official website. For more details/updates about the next session of exams, candidates are directed to keep checking the official websites at regular intervals.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of the Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination - March/April 2022. Those who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website at nios.ac.in.

Taking to Twitter, NIOS said, "Result of Public Examination of Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is declared today (14th June 2022)."

This year, a total of 1, 13,901 candidates appeared for the Secondary examination; out of which 57,551 qualified for it. For the Senior Secondary examination, the number of candidates appeared for it was 1, 76,924 and 92,410 candidates qualified. The total pass percentage of Class 10 and 12 is 50.53 and 52.23, respectively.

Check the tweet here:

To check their NIOS Class 10th 12th Exam Results 2022, candidates will be able to do so by entering their NIOS roll numbers. The registered roll number can be fetched from the NIOS April Hall Tickets 2022. The original result documents can be collected by candidates from their respective study centres.

Few steps to download NIOS 10th, 12th result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on link that reads “Public Examination Result April-2022” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on “Sec & Sr. Sec Exam - Mar/Apr 2022” result link.

Step 4: Candidates need to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 5: Check and download the result; keep a printout of the same for future reference or use.

Direct link to download NIOS 10th, 12th result.

All students are advised to download their NIOS 10th and 12th Exam Results 2022 from the official website. For more details/updates about the next session of exams, candidates are directed to keep checking the official websites at regular intervals.

