NIOS 10th, 12th public exams 2022: Registrations start today; check steps to apply

The NIOS Class 10th and 12th public exams will be held in October-November. Students can register from the exam, without any late fee, from 1 to 30 June

The registrations for National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started today, 1 June. Secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) learners can register themselves at the website- sdmis.nios. AC .in. The exams are scheduled to take place in October-November this year.

Students need to pay Rs 250 per subject for the NIOS exam, as well as an additional Rs 120 for all papers having a practical component.

According to a notification shared by the NIOS, fresh learners and unsuccessful learners of previous examination can register themselves, without late fee, from 1 to 30 June. For students who appeared in the April/May examination, the registration process will take place from 9 to 30 June. All learners can register themselves from 1 to 10 July with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject.

A consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner will be charged by the NIOS if candidates complete the registration process between 11 July and 20 July.

The next Public Exam of NIOS for Secondary and Sr. Sec courses is scheduled to be conducted during Oct/Nov 2022. The online registration & payment of examination fee will be started from 1st June 2022 onwards.For details, kindly visit https://t.co/qYIbmwADQu@ANI@PibLucknow pic.twitter.com/gOs1oZcc8i — NIOS (@niostwit) May 31, 2022

Steps to register for NIOS October/November 2022 exams:

• Visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in

• Click on the exams and results tab and select the exam you want to take

• Click on the pay exam fee link to start the registration process

• Enter the required details to register for the NIOS October-November exam

• Make the fee payment and save a copy of the submitted form for future use

According to the NIOS, there should be minimum two-year gap between passing class 10 and 12, so “it is the responsibility of the learners (who have passed class 10th in 2021 and are registered to appear in class 12th) to submit the exam fee for not more than 4 subjects for the public exams for Senior Secondary courses to be held in Oct 2022 session”.

For more information related to the NIOS exams, learners are advised to visit the official website.