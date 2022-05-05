NIMCET 2022 registration deadline extended, check details here

Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website of National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur at nimcet.in.

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur has extended the registration deadline for the submission of the NIMCET 2022 application forms. As per the revised schedule released on the official website, students can now submit their applications till 9 May 2022.

Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website of National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur at nimcet.in. Earlier, the deadline for the applications was 4 May 2022.

The admit card for the NIMCET 2022 is scheduled to be released on 6 June 2022 and can be downloaded till 19 June 2022. The examination is scheduled to be held on 20 June 2022. The result for the same will be declared on 5 July 2022.

Candidates are required to follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the NIMCET 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIMCET at nimcet.in.

Step 2: Click on NIMCET 2022 link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your details for registration and then click on submit.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required details and pay your application fees

Step 5: Once you complete these steps, click on submit.

Step 6: Download your registration form and print it out for future correspondence

Here is the direct link to the registration form.

Candidates who apply for the NIMCET will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,500 for those who belong to the EWS/OBC category and Rs 1,250 for those who belong to the SC/ST/PwD category. The fee is to be paid online on the official website.

National Institutes of Technology (NITs) have been given the status of Institution of National Importance Under the Ministry of Education. The NIMCET is a national-level Common Entrance Test, conducted for admission into NIT’s MCA program.

The MCA program is offered by NITs in the cities of Agartala, Bhopal, Allahabad, Kurukshetra, Jamshedpur, Surathkal, Raipur, Tiruchirappalli, and Warangal. The admission into the MCA program for the year 2022-23 in the above-mentioned NITs is held only on the basis of the rank obtained in NIMCET-2022.