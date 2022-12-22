The National Institute of Design (NID) will end the online registration process for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 today, 22 December. Students seeking admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and Master of Design (M.Des) programmes can apply through the official site at admissions.nid.edu. “Last Date for online submission of applications (without late fees): 1600 hrs. Thursday, 22 December 2022,” reads the notice. The deadline for online submission of applications (with late fees) is on 25 December 2022 till 2 pm. The NID DAT 2023 exam will be held on 8 January next year. The DAT 2023 admit card will be available on the main page from 2 January 2023 (4 pm).

Once the registration window closes, candidates can make corrections to the NID DAT 2023 application forms from 25 December (4 pm) to 27 December (4 pm). Those who appear and pass the NID DAT 2023 exam will be eligible to take admissions in the NID campuses that are located in Assam, Haryana, Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Here are the steps to apply for NID DAT 2023 Exam:

Step 1: Visit admissions.nid.edu.

Step 2: On the main web page, search and click on ‘sign up’ and enter the required details.

Step 3: Fill up the NID DAT 2023 application form, upload the documents and pay the registration fee.

Step 4: Preview and submit the NID DAT registration form 2023 as asked.

Step 5: Take a printout of the NID DAT registration form for future use.

Students applying under the general category need to pay Rs 3,000 as an application fee. Those who are applying under the SC/ ST/ PwD categories will have to pay Rs 1,500 as a registration fee.

The NID DAT exam is a two-tier entrance test that comprises preliminary and mains exams. For related updates, keep checking the official website of NID.

