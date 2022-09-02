National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) will end the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Contractual Counsellors under Mental Health Programme today, 2 September

The National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) will end the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Contractual Counsellors under the Mental Health Programme today, 2 September. The post is for Operationalisation of Tele MANAS Cell (MGM Medical College, Indore and Mental Hospital, Gwalior). Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website of NHM MP. The National Health Mission aims to fill up a total of 40 contractual counsellors posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. According to the official notice, candidates should have completed Bachelors in Psychology or Master in Clinical Psychology/Social Work, or Master in Sociology/Psychology from a recognised board or university.

To get more details on the same, candidates can read the official notice here.

Steps to apply for NHM MP Counsellors Recruitment 2022:

Go to the National Health Mission’s official website at sams.co.in.

Search and click on the link that reads “Recruitment of Approx. 40 Contractual Counsellors for Operationalization of Tele MANAS Cell (M.G.M. Medical College, Indore and Mental Hospital, Gwalior) under Mental Health Programme, National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” on the homepage.

As the page opens, click on the “Apply” link. Then click on the registration link by providing your name, email id and mobile number.

Proceed with the application process by entering all details. Finally, click on submit.

Keep a printout of the NHM MP Counsellors Recruitment 2022 form for future use.

Here is the direct link:

Candidates should have a minimum age of 21 years and an upper age limit of 40 years as on 1 January 2023. However, there is a 5-year age relaxation for ST/SC/OBC/PWD/PH candidates as per government regulation. Aspirants are not required to pay an application fee for the post of Contractual Counsellors.

The selection process for Contractual Counsellors will be based on an online test and personal interview. Successful candidates will get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month. More details are in the official notice, applicants are advised to read it completely.

