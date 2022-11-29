NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Register for 134 Rehabilitation Workers posts from 30 November

The National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) is all set to open the online registration window for recruitment to the post of Contractual Rehabilitation Workers. Candidates can apply for the vacancies starting tomorrow, 30 November and the last date to submit the application form is 26 December 2022. Once the application window opens, candidates will be able to apply for the same by visiting the official website. The NHM MP plans to recruit a total of 134 eligible candidates through this recruitment drive. Those applying should be between 21 years to 43 years as on 1 January 2023.

Before applying for the post, aspirants are advised to read the notification carefully.

Find the recruitment notice for NHM MP 134 Rehabilitation Workers posts here

Check out the steps to apply for NHM MP Rehabilitation Workers:

Step 1: Go to sams.co.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “Recruitment of Approx. 134 Contractual Rehabilitation Workers under the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE), National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the “Apply” link followed by the registration link.

Step 4: Once the application form opens, candidates will have to register themselves and proceed with the application.

Step 5: Preview and submit the form as asked.

Step 6: Take a printout of the filled NHM MP Rehabilitation Workers application form for future reference.

Selection Process:

The concerned team in NHM MP will shortlist eligible candidates by going through their application forms. Those who are shortlisted will be called for a personal interview or viva-voce round. Those appearing for the viva-voce round are advised to bring all their original documents for the verification process.

Selected candidates will be offered appointment letters on Mutual Agreed Terms. The contractual district Rehabilitation Worker post will remain effective initially up to 31 March 2023. If in case, there is an extension, the contractual district Rehabilitation employee will be issued a renewed appointment letter.

