NEST is an annual national-level common entrance test for students seeking admission to NISER Bhubaneshwar and UM-DAE CEBS Mumbai in various undergraduate science programmes. NEST 2022 was held on 18 June and the result will be declared on 5 July 2022

Bhubaneshwar’s National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) and Mumbai’s Center for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) have issued the answer keys for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for NEST this year will receive the answer key along with the answer script via email on their respective registered email ids. Aspirants can analyse their performances by checking their answers against the corrected answer sheets.

Candidates are allowed to raise objections against any doubtful answer by sending emails on the official email ids mentioned in the notice. Students can challenge the answer key till 25 June 2022 up to 11:45 PM.

Different email ids have been provided for four different subjects. For Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics candidates are required to send their emails to nest22.physics@niser.ac.in, nest22.chemistry@niser.ac.in, nest22.biology@niser.ac.in, and nest22.mathematics@niser.ac.in respectively. Objections sent to a wrong mail ids will not be entertained by authorities.

The Question id and Participant id are to be mentioned in the address section of the mail. The body of the mail should contain the queries in detail with valid justification. “In a box on the right, you will find a ‘Question ID’ for each question. Each candidate has a ‘Participant ID’ which you will find at the top of the answer script. Please keep a note of that. You will require it to raise queries,” the official notification reads.

Read the official statement here.

The NEST authorities will release a final answer key after going through all the objections filed during the period. No query will be judged after the mentioned deadline.

NEST is an annual national-level common entrance test for students seeking admission to NISER Bhubaneshwar and UM-DAE CEBS Mumbai in various undergraduate science programmes. NEST 2022 was held on 18 June and the result will be declared on 5 July 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.