NEST 2022: Admit Card released at nestexam.in; check details here

The e-admit card has been released for the National Entrance Screening Test or NEST 2022 today, 7 June. Candidates who have registered themselves for NEST 2022, can download their admit cards or hall tickets using their registration ID and password from NEST’s official site which is nestexam.in.

This year, the National Entrance Screening Test or NEST will be conducted on 18 June 2022 as an online computer-based test. The examination will be held at multiple centres in major cities across India and the exam centres allotted to the candidates are mentioned on the admit cards. The NEST 2022 result will be declared on 5 July.

NEST is a competitive entrance exam for candidates seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai’s Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

The question paper will be divided into four sections- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology and will consist of objective type multiple-choice questions. The questions will be of a total of 200 marks (each section contains 50 marks) and candidates will be given 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the exam. The questions will be based on the syllabus of Classes 11and 12. Moreover, students can refer to the complete topic-wise syllabus, along with the information bulletin, on the official website.

Here is the official notification.

Steps to follow while downloading the NEST 2022 e-admit cards:

Go to the official site- nestexam.in.

Click on the 'Applicant Login' link and log in using the unique ID and password.

A window will show the NEST 2022 admit card.

Download and take out a copy for using it as a hall ticket.

Direct link to download NEST 2022 admit card is here.