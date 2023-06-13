NEET UG: Results out soon at neet.nta.nic.in; how to check

The National Testing Agency ( NTA) will declare the results of the National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) soon. As per media reports, the scorecard is expected to release today, however, the exact date and time are yet to be declared by the agency. The results will be available on the official website of NEET UG – neet.nta.nic.in. This medical entrance exam was conducted by NTA on 7 May all across the country apart from Manipur. The provisional answer key for NEET UG was released on 4 June while the deadline to submit the challenges against the same was 6 June. NEET UG was held in Manipur on 6 June due to the ongoing law and order situation in the state. Over 20.87 lakh students registered for the exam this year.

NTA NEET (UG): How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG – https://neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download the same.

The students must check their details carefully which will be mentioned in their scorecard. It will include your name, roll number, exam centre name, rank, total marks, percentile and others. The answer key will also be released along with the results.

Candidates can use the provisional answer key to predict their likely score prior to the outcome. As per the marking scheme, each correct response will carry four marks while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

You can also check your results through Digilocker and Umang app.

NEET UG Result: Via Digilocker.

Step 1: Visit Digilocker to install Digilocker on your device.

Step 2: Register with your mobile number.

Step 3: Click on NEET.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: The result will appear on your screen.

Candidates who qualify the NEET exam will be able to apply for undergraduate admission to the fields of medicine, dentistry, nursing, and Ayush. The colleges will be allotted as per the marks and ranks secured. Separate counselling sessions will be held for Ayush courses. The counselling process for the selected candidates will be administered by the Ministry of Health.

