NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 registered candidates must resign from seats by 1 Nov

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 round 1 counselling candidates. Students can check and download the notice by visiting the official website at MCC at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats can resign till 1 November by 5 pm. “Candidates can resign the seat of Round-1 till 05:00 P.M of 1st November 2022 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling,” reads the official notice. The Medical Committee began the seat resignation facility for round 1 of NEET UG counselling on 26 October 2022.

Read the NEET UG Counselling 2022 official notice here.

Candidates must ensure that their resignation letter is generated online by the allotted college- failing which the resignation will be termed as ‘Null and Void’. The candidate will be deemed to occupy the seat, and the rules of Round 2 will apply to them. It is to be noted that any letter other than the resignation letter generated via the online portal will not be considered a ‘Resignation Letter’. If in case any candidate is resigning by sending an email to the college, then they should make sure that they receive the ‘Resignation Letter’ generated via the online portal of the Medical Committee.

Additionally, a candidate who has joined NEET UG round 1 counselling and did not participate in Round 2 nor resigned seat of Round 1 will be considered part of round 2 after the specified date/time.

As per the schedule, the NEET UG Round 2 counselling registration and fee payment will be conducted from 2 to 7 November 2022. The choice-filling and seat-locking process will be held from 3 to 8 November 2022. The NEET undergraduate Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on 11 November 2022.

For more details, candidates must keep checking the official website as well as read the notification completely.

