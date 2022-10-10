The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2022 Round 1 tomorrow, 11 October. Candidates who wish to register can apply through the official website of MCC. The registration process for the first round of counselling will end on 17 October 2022. Once the registration process is closed, the choice filling and locking process will take place from 14 to 18 October up to 11:55 pm. The process of seat allotment will be conducted on 19 and 20 October 2022 and the result for the same will be declared on 21 October.

“For ensuring faithful obedience to time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days,” reads the notification. The MCC will conduct the NEET All India Quota (AIQ) counselling in four rounds which are round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. The counselling committee will hold two more rounds- the second mop-up round and the stray vacancy round for Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses.

Check the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Schedule here.

Simple steps on how to register for Round 1 NEET UG Counselling 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 link on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the registration details and click on submit.

Step 4: Then, fill out the application form, make the required payment and click on submit.

Step 5: Save and download the Round 1 NEET UG Counselling 2022 application form

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the Round 1 NEET UG Counselling 2022 for further use.

