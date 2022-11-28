NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up round registration begins today at mcc.nic.in; check steps

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration on Monday, 28 November. The Medical Committee is conducting the NEET UG mop-up counselling for students seeking admission in All India Quota (AIQ), AIIMS, Deemed and Central Universities seats, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes. Those who want to appear for the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2022 can register themselves through the official website of MCC. As per the schedule, the mop-up round registration process will begin on 28 November and end on 2 December 2022.

Check the complete schedule here.

Here are the steps on how to register for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round:

Go to mcc.nic.in

Search and click on the NEET UG counselling 2022 registration link

On the new page, use the log-in credentials like NEET roll number and password on the portal

To complete the process, upload all the documents, pay the registration fee and click on submit

Then download the NEET UG counselling confirmation page

Keep a printout of the same for further need.

Those who register themselves can fill in their choices between 29 November and 2 December up to 11:55 pm. The choice locking facility will be open on 2 December from 3 pm to 11:55 pm. Following that the document verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from 3 to 4 December 2022.

The processing of seat allotment will be conducted on 5 and 6 December 2022. The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round allotment result will be declared by MCC on 7 December 2022. Those who will be allotted seats in mop-up round counselling must report to the selected Medical/Dental colleges between 8 December and 12 December 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of MCC for more details and information.

