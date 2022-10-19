The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conclude the choice-filling process and choice-locking for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 today, 19 October. MCC extended the last date for NEET UG Counselling registration, choice filling, and locking after a total of 197 new medical seats were added.

The addition of new MBBS seats has been added at colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. So, as per the revised schedule, the deadline to exercise choice filling for the newly-added seats for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2022 is today. Once the choice filling and locking ends, the Medical Committee will proceed with the seat allotment result.

Candidates are advised to lock their choices carefully. If, in case, a candidate makes a wrong choice, the Committee will not entertain any request after the mentioned date. For choice filling and locking, candidates will have to go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Check the revised schedule here:

https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoUG/File/ViewFile?FileId=4667&LangId=P

Here’s how to apply for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the tab available for UG Medical Counselling on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, students should click on the link provided for Round 1 registrations.

Step 4: Then enter the NEET UG application number and sign in.

Step 5: Look for the option of choice preferences on your dashboard and click on it. Then submit.

Step 6: Also, lock the preferences and submit the form as asked.

Step 7: Save and download the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 confirmation page for future needs.

Direct link here:

https://mcc.nic.in/Applicant/Root/Home.aspx?enc=yVQCIiq12npg+pcvNJRdc18XBAHUamSAJDzzs+Z/idyCjMG3CWIatkJ0c+mwYXJT

According to the schedule, the final seat allotment result for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 will be released on 21 October 2022. Candidates must keep checking the official website on a regular basis for more updates and information.

