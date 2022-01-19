NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC begins registrations process from today at mcc.nic.in

Interested candidates should note that the Committee will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds.

The online registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) counselling 2021 will begin today, 19 January. Candidates who wish to register for the counselling process can do so by visiting the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

Interested candidates should note that the Committee will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds.

The rounds are termed as All India Quota (AIQ) Round 1, All India Quota (AIQ) Round 2, All India Quota (AIQ) mop-up round and All India Quota (AIQ) stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats. The seats will be alloted to eligible and qualified candidates under 15 per cent AIQ in participating Government Medical or Dental Colleges in the country.

Check steps to register for NEET UG counselling 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Once the link is available, go to UG counselling tab and click on the registration link

Step 3: Candidates need to login using their NEET UG Roll Number and Password correctly

Step 4: Following that, candidates need to complete the registration process and pay the required fee

Step 5: Finally, submit and keep a printout of the registration form

As per the rules set by MCC, fresh registrations for candidates will only be done in rounds 1, 2 and mop-up rounds. However, the choice filling will commence on 20 January and conclude on 24 January. Also, the choice filling or locking can be done from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on the last day of registration.

The processing of seat allotment will take place from 27 to 28 January. As per the schedule, the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on 29 January.

Here is the complete list of NEET UG 2021 counselling schedule.

Those applying for round 1 of NEET postgraduate (PG) counselling 2021 should note that the online registration process will close on 24 January (till 12:00 pm).