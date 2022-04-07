NEET UG 2022 registration starts today at neet.nta.nic.in; check details here

The examination will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Assamese, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, and Telugu.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2022 from today, 6 April. Those interested and eligible can apply till 6 May, 2022 by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET, the only examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country, will be held on 17 July.

As per the notice, the paper will be of 3 hours and 20 minutes duration, consisting of 200 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions from each subject will be divided into Section A and B.

The examination will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Assamese, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, and Telugu.

It is to be noted that a number of changes have been introduced this year including no upper age limit for appearing in the exam. Earlier, an upper age limit of 25 years with a 5-year relaxation for the reserved category was in place.

What is the eligibility criteria?

The candidate should be of at least 17 years at the time of admission or will be of that age on or before 31 December of the year in which he seeks admission to the first year of the medical course.

Students applying should have cleared their Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Biotechnology including English as a core subject from a recognised board.

Those appearing for their class 12 board exams can apply for the entrance test. For those belonging to General category, the minimum passing percentage is 50% while there are relaxations for the reserved category candidates.

What is the application fee?

The application fee for the general category is Rs 1600, while for general-EWS/OBC-NCL category candidates, a fee of Rs 1500 is applicable. SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender need to pay Rs 900. Candidates from outside India are required to pay Rs 8500. Goods and Services Tax (GST) and processing charges are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable

What are the steps for the application process?

- Go to neet.nta.nic.in and open the NEET registration 2022 link.

- Then, fill in personal and academic details including email address and mobile phone number and other details like names and addresses; and using your registered application number, complete the NEET application form.

- Upload the scanned images of your documents including scanned copy of your photograph, its file size should be between 10 kb and 200 kb. Your signature should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size.

- Upload a Postcard size photo, fingers and thumb impressions of both the hands.

- Now, pay the fee online and submit your application.

- Download, save and print the confirmation document for future use.

Here are the important dates to be kept in mind:

The NEET UG 2022 Registration begins on 6 April, 2022

Last date to submit the application and pay the fee is 7 May, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Examination Date is 17 July, 2022

Check the official notification here.