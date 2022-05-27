NEET UG 2022: NTA to close correction window today, apply at neet.nta.nic.in
Students should note that the correction window will remain open till 9 pm. Thereafter, no further corrections or changes, in particular, will be accepted by the agency
The deadline to make changes to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2022 application form is today, 27 May. Those candidates who want to make any changes to their application form can do so by visiting the official website of the National Testing Agency at neet.nta.nic.in.
Students should note that the correction window will remain open till 9 pm. Thereafter, no further corrections or changes, in particular, will be accepted by the agency.
“All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Forms, if required,” the official notice read.
Find the AC .in/Download/Notice/Notice_20220524175140.pdf" target="_blank">official statement here.
Here are a few steps for NEET-UG 2022 correction process:
Step 1: Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Search and click on “Correction for NEET(UG)-2022” which is available on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates need to log in using their correct Application No and Password
Step 4: As a new page opens, students need to make all necessary edits and also pay the applicable fee attached to it
Step 5: Then, submit the form and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.
Here is the direct link to NEET UG 2022 correction window.
As per the schedule, the NEET UG 2022 exam will be conducted on 17 July 2022. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. It will begin at 2 pm and end at 5.20 pm.
This entrance exam will be held for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical programmes in all medical institutions across the country. The NEET-UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages including English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, and Urdu.
For any further clarification related to NEET UG 2022, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email their queries at neet@nta.ac.in.
also read
Over 10,000 MBBS aspirants write to National Testing Agency demanding postponement of NEET
In the letter, the MBBS aspirants said the date for this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test has been announced, even though counselling for last year's exam hasn't finished
NEET UG 2022: Application deadline extended till 20 May; check direct link to apply
The NEET UG 2022 exam will be held on 17 July as a pen and paper based-test. The medical entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages by the NTA
NEET UG 2022: Application window closes today, check steps to apply here
Candidates should be of at least 17 years of age at the time of admission or should have attained that age before 31 December of the year of the admission