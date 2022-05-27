NEET UG 2022: NTA to close correction window today, apply at neet.nta.nic.in

Students should note that the correction window will remain open till 9 pm. Thereafter, no further corrections or changes, in particular, will be accepted by the agency

The deadline to make changes to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2022 application form is today, 27 May. Those candidates who want to make any changes to their application form can do so by visiting the official website of the National Testing Agency at neet.nta.nic.in.

Students should note that the correction window will remain open till 9 pm. Thereafter, no further corrections or changes, in particular, will be accepted by the agency.

“All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Forms, if required,” the official notice read.

Find the official statement here.

Here are a few steps for NEET-UG 2022 correction process:

Step 1: Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on “Correction for NEET(UG)-2022” which is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to log in using their correct Application No and Password

Step 4: As a new page opens, students need to make all necessary edits and also pay the applicable fee attached to it

Step 5: Then, submit the form and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.

Here is the direct link to NEET UG 2022 correction window.

As per the schedule, the NEET UG 2022 exam will be conducted on 17 July 2022. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. It will begin at 2 pm and end at 5.20 pm.

This entrance exam will be held for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical programmes in all medical institutions across the country. The NEET-UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages including English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, and Urdu.

For any further clarification related to NEET UG 2022, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email their queries at neet@nta.ac.in.