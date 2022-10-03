The Medical Counselling Committee has issued a notification to inform about the tentative date of the NEET UG 2022 counselling, As per the notice released, the counselling is likely to begin from 10 October. The notification also directs the candidates from Persons with Disabilities(PwD) category to generate their disability certificates. The candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on the agency’s website and want to avail the benefit of reservation under this category should get the disability certificate issued from any of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centres through online mode only before the first round of counselling starts. Applicants are required to go through a physical examination at the designated disability centre and get their disability assessed and quantified from the professionals there. The centre authorities will generate the certificate online through the web portal provided by MCC. Candidates need to ensure that the PwD certificate has the signature of the examining specialists.

What are the steps to download this NEET UG notification?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal

Step 2: Go to the link that reads Medical UG Counselling

Step 3: Under the news and events tab, click the link that reads, “Notice for PWD Certificate UG.”

Step 4: The notification for the PwD candidates will appear on your screen.

You can check the NEET UG notification here

The NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS,BUMS, BHMS, BSMS, and other undergraduate medical courses across different medical institutions in India. The NEET UG exam was organised at 3,570 different centres located in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad on 17 July. A provisional answer key was earlier issued and the aspirants got an opportunity to raise objections against the same.

The MCC will be conducting the NEET UG counselling 2022 for 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats as 100 percent seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU and AMU. The MCC will allot the seats to aspirants on the basis of factors like NEET UG rank list, preferences filled and the number of seats that are available in the medical colleges.

