NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Choice filling & locking begins for Round 1; check steps

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has begun the choice filling and locking process for Round 1 counselling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG). The NEET UG 2022 choice-filling and locking process began from 11 am today, 15 October. Candidates who registered themselves for the Round 1 NEET UG counselling can fill and lock their preferences on the official website of MCC. The option is available till 18 October 2022 (11:50 pm). The choice filling and locking process for NEET UG Counselling was supposed to begin on 14 October (yesterday). But the Medical Council Committee changed the date and stated that the Round 1 choice-filling process will begin on 15 October.

Candidates can register for the NEET Counselling 2022 Round 1 till 17 October, as per the schedule. It is to be noted that the MCC NEET counselling 2022 is being conducted to grant students seeking admission to 15 percent AIQ seats in government colleges and 100 percent in central or deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC/AFMS, and BSc Nursing.

Here are a few steps to fill and lock the choices for NEET UG counselling 2022:

Go to MCC’s official website

Then, log in using the credentials which are NEET roll number, password, and security pin

Candidates will then begin filling in their choices of course and desired college for NEET seat allotment Round 1

Those who want to add a new choice click on the ‘+’ button. And to rearrange the order of any choice, then drag the choice to the desired position

Finally, click on ‘save and next’ to lock the choices

Keep a printout of the locked choices for future use

After the NEET UG 2022 choice filling and locking, MCC will begin the seat allotment process. Those who will be allotted seats are advised to report to the selected institute within the stipulated time.

