NEET UG 2022: Application deadline extended till 20 May; check direct link to apply

The NEET UG 2022 exam will be held on 17 July as a pen and paper based-test. The medical entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages by the NTA

The online application process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 has been extended till 20 May by the National Testing Agency. Interested candidates can apply for the medical entrance exam at neet.nta.nic.in.

The deadline for submission of NEET UG applications is 9 pm on 20 May. The fee payment for the exam can be completed till 11:50 pm on the same day.

Steps to apply for NEET UG 2022:

Visit the official website at nta.nic.in

Click on the link for NEET UG 2022 registration given on the main page

Enter the required details to register yourself for the medical entrance exam

Fill in the NEET UG 2022 application and pay the exam fee

Submit the form and take a copy of your NEET UG application for future use

Direct link here.

Female applicants who want to take admission into the BSc (Nursing) Course 2022 at the AFMS Institutions also need to apply for NEET (UG) – 2022 online, according to the official notice. The entrance exam will take place at centres across the country on 17 July.

Application fee:

General applicants need to pay Rs 1,600 as exam fee, while General--EWS/ OBC-NCL candidates are required to pay Rs 1500. SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender aspirants need to pay Rs 900 as the NEET UG 2022 fee.

For information related to the eligibility criteria, students can check the NEET UG 2022 Information Bulletin here.

Paper pattern:

The NEET UG 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil, Odia, Assamese, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Malayalam.

The paper will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes as a pen and paper test. As per the information bulletin, “tampering with the OMR at any stage will lead to debarring of the candidature for 3 years”.

For more information related to the test, students are required to visit the NEET UG website.

