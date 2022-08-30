National Testing Agency, NTA will be issuing the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key today, 30 August. As mentioned in the official notice, the answer key will be released on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key today, 30 August. As mentioned in the official notice, the answer key will be released on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that over 18 lakh students are awaiting the release of the answer key as it would help them determine their scores. Aspirants will be required to enter their application number and password to download the NEET UG 2022 answer key. After the NEET answer key is released, a link to challenge the answer keys will be activated on the official website. The agency will charge an amount of Rs 200 per challenge raised. The last date of challenging the answer key has not yet been released by the agency. It will be declared along with the release of the provisional answer key. A final answer key will then be issued before the declaration of results on 7 September. This year the NEET exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 Indian cities and 14 cities abroad.

What are the steps to download the NEET UG Answer Key?

Go to the official web portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the NEET 2022 Answer Key link

The candidate will then be required to enter their login details

Submit your details and then the answer key will then be displayed on the screen.

In order to make it convenient for the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be mailed to them on their registered e-mail address.

Here is the direct link to NEET answer key notification.

How to raise objections against the provisional NEET answer key released?

Go to the official website of NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Visit the NEET answer key link that is on the home page.

Fill up your NEET login credentials and then click submit.

Select the question for which you want to raise an objection against

Pay the objection fee and click on submit

Once you submit it, download the confirmation page.

For more details, you can visit the NEET UG website.

