NEET Result 2021 Date: NTA to announce results soon at nta.ac.in; check details here

NTA NEET UG Result 2021 Date: The date for the announcement of results is still not confirmed. However, tentatively, it is expected to be declared on 30 October.

The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET) 2021 will soon be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results will be announced on the official websites https://nta.ac.in/ or https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

The date for the announcement of results is still not confirmed. However, tentatively, it is expected to be declared on 30 October. The NEET 2021 was conducted on 12 September.

To check and download results, candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Once announced, follow these steps to access NEET UG 2021 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG result link on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the login details

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the NEET UG 2021 scores will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check your scores and verify the details mentioned on the scorecard

Step 6: At last, take a printout for future reference

Along with the results of the test, NTA will also release the final answer key.

The decision to announce NEET results came after the Supreme Court heard NTA’s plea on Thursday and allowed it to release results for the NEET UG 2021 exam. Supreme Court has stayed the order of the Bombay High Court which had asked the agency to conduct a re-exam for two students.

The Bombay High Court had passed an order, asking NTA to conduct a re-exam for the two students as their OMR sheets and questions papers got mixed. The Bombay HC said that they should not suffer because it was not their fault.

NTA then moved to Supreme Court, stating that around 16.4 lakh candidates are waiting for their NEET results. At last, the Supreme Court bench allowed NTA to release results and said that the matter of two students will be examined later.

This year, NTA will not give preference to candidates older in age if two of them have secured equal marks. According to NEET-Tie breaking policy, age will not be a factor.

Also, the merit list of those candidates who have chosen to go for 15 percent of All India quota seats will be prepared by NTA. The list will be made on the basis of marks secured in NEET 2021.